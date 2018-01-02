The Department of Psychological Sciences has a wide variety of fun summer course offerings, including several online. Please check us out and consider taking a course! Summer I & II in-person and online courses are listed below:
Summer 1
- PSY 1300 – General Psychology
- PSY 2306 – Child and Adolescent Psychology
- PSY 3306 – Personality
- PSY 3334 – Intro to Clinical/Counseling Psych
- PSY 3341 – Close Relationships
- PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
Summer 1 ONLINE
- PSY 1300 – General Psychology
- PSY 3304 – Social Psychology
- PSY 3334 - Intro to Clinical/Counseling Psych
- PSY 4300 – Psych of Human Sexual Behavior
- PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology
- PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
- PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior
Summer II
- PSY 1300 – General Psychology
- PSY 2400 – Statistical Methods
- PSY 3306 – Personality
- PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
Summer II ONLINE
- PSY 1300 – General Psychology
- PSY 3304 – Social Psychology
- PSY 3334 - Intro to Clinical/Counseling Psych
- PSY 4300 – Psych of Human Sexual Behavior
- PSY 4301 – Developmental Psychology
- PSY 4305 – Abnormal Psychology
- PSY 4325 – Drugs, Alcohol, & Behavior