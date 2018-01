Interested in Undergraduate Research? SACNAS is for YOU

February 6th from 6:30-7:30pm in MCOM 166 . FREE Pizza will be provided. We hope to see you all there!

Please email alejandra.loya@ttu.edu if you have any questions. This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

1/31/2018



Originator:

Alejandra Loya



Email:

alejandra.loya@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2018



Location:

MCOM166



