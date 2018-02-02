Study Abroad Deadline Feb 15. Find out all you can and decide soon.

Meeting is OPEN to ALL interested students (KSM majors, minors, other departments etc)!. You are INVITED to attend the informational meeting on 02/2/2018, Friday, 3-4 pm, KSM building, rm. 170.

Meet with Drs. Huml & Roncesvalles and ICC and Study-Abroad Staff in order to prepare for Summer 1, in Seville (May 23-June 22, 2018). Any and all questions will be entertained and addressed (including funding, budget, excursions, activities, etc.). Snacks may be provided. Come and meet other students who are coming.

To earn 6 credits, students have to take SPMT 4355 (Sport Facilities and Event Management), and KIN 3314 (Lifespan Motor Development). Preliminary plans include exploration of the Olympic village in Barcelona and participation in events more aligned with European sport consumer interests. Immersion experiences in local elementary schools and elderly care facilities will also be undertaken. KSM majors can take these as core courses or electives, likewise those minoring in Athletic Coaching, Kinesiology, Education, can take them. In addition, the multicultural requirement is fulfilled with some work (i.e. online journal etc) at no extra cost.

Check our Study Abroad Webpage.

For more information, contact: Whitney Longnecker, 806.742.3667 studyabroad@ttu.edu.

For KSM advising, contact any of the following undergraduate advisors: Treasa Austin treasa.austin@ttu.edu, Diana Sierra diana.sierra@ttu.edu, or Missy Pawelek missy.pawelek@ttu.edu.

Faculty-In-Charge are: Dr. M. Huml (SPMT 4355) and Dr. N. Roncesvalles (KIN 3314).