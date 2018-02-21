Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive program that examines the stereotypes, biases, and discrimination in our society. As participants journey through the tunnel, a light will be shared on the thoughts, beliefs, and actions that perpetuate inequalities based on race, gender, religion, sex, ability, sexual orientation, appearance, and class. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and inspire social change.





Located in the SUB Ballroom. Tours are 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and begin every 10 minutes

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 22, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





Faculty interested in having your class experience this event? Or offer as extra credit? Complete a registration form on our site now to guarantee space.

Any faculty, staff or community group that would like to attend, you can go to https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/tunnel.php to sign up for a tour spot.