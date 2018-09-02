The Department of Environmental Toxicology and the Department of Biological Sciences invite you to a lecture by Stanton W. Cope, Jr., Ph.D. entitled "Diseases on the Doorstep". This lecture will take place in the Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) Room 120, Friday, February 9th, 10am - 11am.

Vector-borne diseases are alive and well! This lively, informative, and entertaining presentation will take a look at several diseases, including some old 'friends' as well as some new 'foes'. After a brief review of the germ theory and the history of medical entomology, we will dive into tick-borne diseases including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus, Lyme disease, Heartland virus, and Bourbon virus...Yes, it REALLY exists!!! Next, we will discuss plague, malaria, West Nile virus, Lacrosse encephalitis, and Chikungunya virus. We will then focus on why Aedes aegypti , the yellow fever mosquito and primary vector of Zika, dengue, and chikungunya, is so hard to control. We will then discuss new threats, including Chagas disease and Mayaro virus. Finally, we shall look into the crystal ball and ponder what the future may bring.