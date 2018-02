We will be holding tryouts on Feb 6th and 7th at the REC center from 9-11pm. You are only required to tryout one day! If you have not attended the informational please contact Joshna Dadi for more information.

Joshna Dadi joshna.dadi@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/2/2018



Originator:

Venkata Dadi



Email:

joshna.dadi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2018



Location:

TTU Rec Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization