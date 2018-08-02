Food and the Military: The Secret History of Processed Food

Thursday, February 8, 2018

TTU Library, South Croslin Room, 5:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the Office of the Vice President for Research

Energy bars, restructured meat, extended-life bread, cling wrap, cheese powder, TV dinners, active dry yeast, instant coffee and much more. Ever since Napoleon, armies have sought better ways to preserve, store and transport edibles for battle. But did you know that the U.S. military is behind much of the science used in creating processed foods? Come hear the secret history of many of the items that line our pantry and refrigerator shelves—and why that influence continues unabated to this day.

BIO

Anastacia Marx de Salcedo is interested in the things that are hiding in plain sight, often buried in volumes of bureaucratic documents and jargon-filled professional journals. Her current writing passions are industrial food science, microbial "farms," and non-munitions military technology transfer. She's worked as a public health consultant, the publisher of a newsmagazine, and a public policy researcher. She was born in New York City, graduated from Columbia College, and lives in Boston.

