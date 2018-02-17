Mark Grecco was a resident of Murray Hall and a basketball enthusiast. He was largely involved with intramural sports and in his free time was often playing basketball at the Rec Center with friends. Grecco passed away in 2006 as a sophomore majoring in Civil Engineering. This memorial basketball tournament put on by the Residence Halls Association and the Murray/Carpenter-Wells/Honors Complex Council has honored Grecco for the last decade.

Please contact Abigale Osborne with any questions by emailing rha@ttu.edu.



Saturday, February 17th at the TTU Rec Center, play in a free basketball tournament. The tournament will begin at 9:00 am and will run until about 1:00 pm, or until all the teams are finished. Teams may have a maximum of 5, and a minimum of 3 players. Each team must have at least one on-campus resident.



This Link can be used to register your team:

https://orgsync.com/7314/forms/293423