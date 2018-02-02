RHA and GSA's 9th Annual TTU Drag Show will be held on Wednesday, March 21st at 8 p.m. Perform a group or solo Amateur Act in front of fellow students, staff, and community members alongside Professional Drag Queens. Use the link to sign up through OrgSync: https://orgsync.com/155025/forms/293159. There will be a mandatory audition/dress rehearsal on Thursday, March 1st at 6 p.m. in the Leadership Development Center in the Carpenter/Wells Complex.