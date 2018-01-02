TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Best Student Job on Campus

Looking for a Job on Campus?

Consider a job at the Annual Giving Call Center where you can work on campus and help raise funds for Texas Tech!

· Become a Texas Tech Employee
· Starting Pay at $8.50
· Evening Hours
· Flexible Scheduling
· Every Saturday Off
· On Campus Location
· Opportunity to Meet Deans
· Make an Impact in Fundraising
· Relaxed Atmosphere
· Great Resume Builder

We are filling positions for the spring semester. Apply today by emailing your resume to justin.morrisonrnl@gmail.com. Spots are filling up! Please call 408-616-2657 with any questions.

Posted:
2/1/2018

Originator:
Daniel Burgner

Email:
daniel.burgner@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUS Institutional Advancement


