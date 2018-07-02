TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Skyviews Dinner Series: Miami!!

Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series on Thursday February 8th. Please join us!!

APPETIZER:

Coconut fried shrimp cocktail served with an orange chili sauce

SOUP AND SALAD:

Traditional gazpacho soup served hot

South beach caesar salad

ENTREES:

Cuban mojo marinated red snapper

Brazilian churrasco grilled sirloin topped with a chimichurri sauce

*All Entrees served with sautéed spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with contijo cheese and a plantain-potato hash 

DESSERT:

Key West lime pie

 

**For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!
Posted:
2/7/2018

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


