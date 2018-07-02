Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series on Thursday February 8th. Please join us!!
APPETIZER:
Coconut fried shrimp cocktail served with an orange chili sauce
SOUP AND SALAD:
Traditional gazpacho soup served hot
South beach caesar salad
ENTREES:
Cuban mojo marinated red snapper
Brazilian churrasco grilled sirloin topped with a chimichurri sauce
*All Entrees served with sautéed spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with contijo cheese and a plantain-potato hash
DESSERT:
Key West lime pie
**For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!