Here's the menu for next week's Dinner Series on Thursday February 8th. Please join us!!



APPETIZER:



Coconut fried shrimp cocktail served with an orange chili sauce



SOUP AND SALAD:



Traditional gazpacho soup served hot



South beach caesar salad



ENTREES:



Cuban mojo marinated red snapper



Brazilian churrasco grilled sirloin topped with a chimichurri sauce



*All Entrees served with sautéed spinach and sundried tomatoes topped with contijo cheese and a plantain-potato hash



DESSERT:



Key West lime pie

**For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Please join us!!

