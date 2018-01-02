Texas Tech University’s Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, The City of Lubbock’s Silent Wings Museum and the Texas Aviation Heritage Foundation, Inc. are proud to announce a special collaborative exhibition titled “Columbia: Fifteen Years After.”



The Lani McCool family, the Evelyn Husband Thompson family, Audrey and Barry McCool and the Rick Husband Collection at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library have directly contributed unique items to this exhibit.



A grand opening ceremony and reception will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 1) at the Silent Wings Museum, 6202 N. Interstate 27. Special guest Col. Steven Lindsey, who retired from NASA in 2011 as Chief of the Astronaut Corps, will present on the lost STS-107 mission as well as events related to the flight, the disaster and the crew. This commemorative exhibit will be on display through June 17 in the Timeline Gallery at the Silent Wings Museum. Regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Posted:

1/31/2018



Originator:

Kaley Daniel



Email:

kaley.daniel@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2018



Location:

Silent Wings Museum, 6202 N. Interstate 27



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

