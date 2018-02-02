Crossroads; Featuring Works from Current UNM and TTU Graduate Printmakers Opening Night: First Friday Art Trail, February 2nd 6pm – 9pm Studio 4 @ Charles Adams Studio Project 1010 MacDavis Lane Lubbock, TX Crossroads is an exhibition created for the purpose of drawing two printmaking departments together. Current graduate printmakers from Texas Tech University and the University of New Mexico are reaching across 320 miles to collaborate on an installation which explores printmaking in a format beyond the framed print. In this way the term ‘crossroads’ not only represents the distance traveled between the two universities, but also serves as a metaphor for the exploration of materials and execution in contemporary printmaking. Featuring work from current graduate printmakers of the University of New Mexico and Texas Tech University: Brianna Barry, Stephanie Berrie, Kristine Johnson, Liv Johnson, Jeramiah Macha, Hollis Moore and Robbie Sugg. Posted:

