Come study French in Reims, France during summer I. Cost $3,400: PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES: Stays at International Cultural Center

Breakfast & Lunch

Excursions

Some textbooks

Bus pass in Reims For more information contact: Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu



TO APPLY:



http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench



2/1/2018



Carole Edwards



carole.edwards@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Academic