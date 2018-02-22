Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink and popcorn from Hospitality Services. Sam's Place will be open late to satisfy all your movie cravings! Go to sab.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of our Late-Night Movies series. Movie will be shown Thursday and Friday.

TTU Student ID is required. Doors open at 9:30 pm. Limited seating.

Lady Bird is about an outspoken teen who navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of high school.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

