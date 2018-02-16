The TTU Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center and the TTU Ethics Center are asking faculty and graduate instructors to participate in a Spring 2018 Brown Bag lunch series to share innovative teaching that helps students navigate through the easy access of online information so that they can develop critical skills on their own.

Abstracts for short presentations on course or assignment design that helps students avoid plagiarism are welcome for a series on Teaching Past Plagiarism. Three-person panel presentations during a brown bag lunch will be held in March 2018. TTU instructors, GPTIs and faculty are encouraged to submit abstracts for inclusion in the series.

Please submit a 200-350 word abstract outlining the content of a, short, 15-20 minute presentation of either a course design or assignment design that directly addresses helping students not plagiarize.

Abstracts will be reviewed by the TTU Ethics Center and the TEACH program director. Text of abstracts may be included in an email sent to: anastasia.coles@ttu.edu. Deadline for Submission: February 16, 2018.