Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive experience that takes a look at power and oppression in our community and around the nation. Tunnel of Oppression will take place February 21 to 23 in the SUB. Go to (https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/tunnel.php) to sign up for a tour time.

2/5/2018



Tyler Hollowell



tyler.hollowell@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 2/21/2018



SUB Ballroom



