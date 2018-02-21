TTU HomeTechAnnounce

What is Power and Oppression?
University Student Housing is excited to host the annual Tunnel of Oppression. Tunnel of Oppression is an immersive experience where you will encounter first-hand different forms of oppression through interactive acting, hearing monologues and multimedia presentations. 

Tour reservations are now open at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel 

Located in the SUB Ballroom. Tours are 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and begin every 10 minutes 
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. 
Thursday, February 22, 2018 
10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. 
Friday, February 23, 2018 
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 

Faculty interested in having your class experience this event? Or offer as extra credit? Complete a registration form on our site now to guarantee space. 
Any faculty, staff or community group that would like to attend, you can go to https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/tunnel.php to sign up for a tour spot. 
Posted:
2/7/2018

Originator:
Tyler Hollowell

Email:
tyler.hollowell@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 2/21/2018

Location:
SUB Ballroom

