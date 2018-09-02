The Love Below specifically targets African American women who may or may not be fond of expressing themselves openly and outwardly on stage. Reveling in our confidence, we aim to bring awareness to any and all matters that black women face on a daily basis. Brought together by spoken word, we are empowered by our minority in life and seek nothing more than to just let our voices be heard as well as raise significance to the importance of Black History Month. A night guaranteed that you won't forget, please join us for open seating from 7-7:30 pm on February 9th, in Human Sciences 169. The required donation is $5 with all proceeds benefiting the Womens Protective Services of Lubbock Inc.