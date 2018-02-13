Online instructors! A helpful training is fast approaching. Please sign up today for the Online Accessibility for Instructors webinar.





This webinar focuses on helping online instructors become acquainted with the expectations for accessibility in online courses. In this webinar we will discuss the need for accessibility in online instructions as well as the resources provided at Texas Tech to assist instructors in making their online content fully accessible to all students.





This training will be held tomorrow, February 13, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST via webinar.





See here for more event and registration information:



