Wafaa Bilal - Keynote Address Texas Sculpture Symposium Friday, February 9th, 7:00-9:00 PM Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts - Firehouse Theatre (511 Avenue K) Free & Open to the Public

Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi American artist, is currently an associate professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Bilal is known internationally for his on-line performative and interactive works provoking dialogue about international politics and internal dynamics. , an Iraqi American artist, is currently an associate professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Bilal is known internationally for his on-line performative and interactive works provoking dialogue about international politics and internal dynamics.

The 2018 Texas Sculpture Symposium is presented by the Sculpture area of the School of Art with support from The Sculpture Network of Texas, the School of Art, and Landmark Arts, which receives generous support from the Helen Jones Foundation and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Additional support comes from the Charles Adams Studio Project and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, a supporting partner in the presentation of Wafaa Bilal's keynote address. Special thanks to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Paul Hunton of TTU Public Media for arranging the special screening of Postcommodity's Through the Repellent Fence Posted:

2/8/2018



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2018



Location:

LHUCA Firehouse Theatre (511 Avenue K, Lubbock)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

