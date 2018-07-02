This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on Neighors 2: Sorority Rising. In this 2016 comedy, three college women decide to establish their own sorority and create their own rules, taking over the house occupied by the fraternity from Neighbors (2014).

After the screening, discussion will be led by Kimberly Thornton and Celeste Medina.

Kimberly Thornton, Ed.D, is currently the Director for Center for Campus Life (CCL) at Texas Tech University. The Center for Campus Life includes the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, the Spirt Office, Student Involvement, the TTU Food Pantry, the LGBTQ program, and the Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching program. She has over 13 years of experience in Student Affairs in the areas of Student Activities, Greek Life, and Community Service. She is an active alumni member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.

Celeste Medina is a senior at Texas Tech University. She is involved in Sorority Life, Women's Leadership Initiative, Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance, Students Ending Slavery, and the Gender SEAMS research team. She is active in all things involving the Women's and Gender Studies program. Celeste is hoping to pursue a Ph.D in Sociology or HDFS and would love to teach and do research involving gender identity, and stigma.

Admission is $5 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo prior to the film or in advance online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-neighbors-2-sorority-rising

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and TTU RISE.