The February edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:
www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2018/afism_newsletter_February_2018.pdf
Some of what you will find in this issue includes:
- AFISM's February Class Schedule
- The ePAF Question
- Reminders for Merit Program 2018 ePAF Processing
- Using HR121 - Current and Future Appointment Report to verify merit increases
Link to AFISM website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training Website: Kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training