POSTCOMMODITY - Cristóbal Martínez Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 AM Media & Communications Building Rm 0057 Free & Open to the Public

Postcommodity collaborator, Cristóbal Martínez, will deliver the Saturday morning, February 10th keynote address during the Texas Sculpture Symposium. In addition, Martínez will be in attendance for the screening of Through the Repellent Fence later that afternoon.

Postcommodity's art functions as a shared Indigenous lens and voice to engage the assaultive manifestations of the global market and its supporting institutions, public perceptions, beliefs, and individual actions that comprise the ever-expanding, multinational, multiracial and multiethnic colonizing force that is defining the 21st Century through ever increasing velocities and complex forms of violence.

The 2018 Texas Sculpture Symposium is presented by the Sculpture area of the School of Art with support from The Sculpture Network of Texas, the School of Art, and Landmark Arts, which receives generous support from the Helen Jones Foundation and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Additional support comes from the Charles Adams Studio Project and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, a supporting partner in the presentation of Wafaa Bilal's keynote address. Special thanks to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Paul Hunton of TTU Public Media for arranging the special screening of Postcommodity's Through the Repellent Fence



Posted:

2/6/2018



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 2/10/2018



Location:

Media & Communication Building Room 0057



