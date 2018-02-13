The exhibit “Centennial Celebration of the National Founding of Mortar Board” will be on display until March 14 at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

The Forum was founded at Texas Tech in 1927 by Mary Woodward Doak, Dean of Women and a professor in the English department. The Forum chapter of Mortar Board at Texas Tech was chartered in 1957 and the organization became co-ed in 1975.

Mortar Board, the national college senior honor society, will celebrate 100 years of promoting academic achievement, leadership and service at its annual conference this August.