Looking to benefit from your involvement? Join MANRRS!

Minorities in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (MANRRS) is a national organization that focuses on professional development, and providing its members the resources to be successful in navigating different opportunities (i.e. internships, career placement, and scholarships). Members are able to attend professional conferences in the fall and spring.

Come check-out how you can benefit through your involvement with MANRRS.

If you have any questions, please contact Rohan Brown, chapter president, at rohan.o.brown@ttu.edu.

Posted:
2/2/2018

Originator:
EVER Macias

Email:
ever.macias@ttu.edu

Department:
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2018

Location:
Agricultural Education, Room 116

