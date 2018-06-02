Minorities in Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (MANRRS) is a national organization that focuses on professional development, and providing its members the resources to be successful in navigating different opportunities (i.e. internships, career placement, and scholarships). Members are able to attend professional conferences in the fall and spring.



Come check-out how you can benefit through your involvement with MANRRS.



If you have any questions, please contact Rohan Brown, chapter president, at rohan.o.brown@ttu.edu.

