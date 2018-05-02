For the week of February 5-9, 2018, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of events focused on the theme of science and The Scientific Revolution.

The first lecture of this series will be given today by Richard Meek, Professor of Bassoon and Music Theory at Texas Tech. In his lecture entitled “Music and Acoustical Science: Do You See What I Hear?” Professor Meek will discuss the mathematical acoustics of scales and intervals, demonstrating the makeup of various sounds and how the overtone structures make performance either easier or more difficult. There will be examples using various instruments and sound analysis, including those shown by Professors Gerald Dolter (Professor of Voice and Director of TTU Opera Theatre) and Stuart Hinds (composer, teacher, and singer: specialized in overtone singing). This will be an exciting opportunity to learn more about how acoustical science shapes music and musical instruments.



This lecture will take place in the School of Music building, choir room 10 of the basement from 5:00-6:20 p.m.

We very much look forward to seeing you at this memorable event.