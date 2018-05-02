From February 5-9, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization, with the generous support of The CH Foundation, will be doing something probably unique in the world of American higher education. It will be integrating a series of academic events spanning many different disciplines, but all focused on a single great theme: in this case, “The Scientific Revolution” and its consequences for today. (There will be three other weeklong commemorations during the course of 2018 about which we will let you know later.) Whether you are a Texas Tech student, faculty member or part of the greater Lubbock community, you are most welcome to come to any or all of these events.

The principal event of our commemoration of science will be an address entitled “Who Cares About The Scientific Revolution?” to be given at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8th in Room 169 of the Human Sciences Building by Professor Peter R. Dear of Cornell University http://sts.cornell.edu/peter-robert-dear, one of the world’s leading historians of science. “The Scientific Revolution” refers to a period during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries when figures like Copernicus, Galileo and Newton are generally credited with having “invented” modern science. Professor Dear will discuss why controversy now exists as to the coherence of this concept, and what is at stake in the debate over whether the period actually deserves the name it has been given.

Prior to the lecture, a reception with refreshments will be held directly outside of the auditorium in the Canyon Room at 5:30 p.m.

Other events during the commemorative period will include:



· Richard Meek, Professor of Bassoon and Music Theory at Texas Tech University

“Music and Acoustical Science: Do You See What I Hear?”

Monday, February 5th at 5:00 p.m. – TTU School of Music, Choir Room 10 (basement)



· Barbara Hahn, Associate Professor of History at Texas Tech University

“Technology in the Industrial Revolution”

Tuesday, February 6th at 9:30 a.m. – English/Philosophy Building, Room 163



· David Larmour, Horn Professor of Classics at Texas Tech University

“The Birth of Greek Philosophy and Science”

Tuesday, February 6th at 12:30 p.m. – English/Philosophy Building, Room 302



· Bruce Clarke, Horn Professor of Literature and Science at Texas Tech University

“Anachronism in Science Fiction and Science: The Case of H.G. Wells”

Tuesday, February 6th at 2:00 p.m. – English/Philosophy Building, Room 201



· Joel Velasco, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Texas Tech University

“Science and Testability”

Thursday, February 8th at 9:30 a.m. – English/Philosophy Building, Room 163



· Patricia Maloney, Professor of Sociology at Texas Tech University

“The Nature and Utility of Proof in Sociology”

Friday, February 9th at 1:00 p.m. – Holden Hall, Room 38



In addition, there will be a special exhibit mounted in collaboration with The Remnant Trust, Inc. and the Texas Tech Library (at which the exhibit will be on display February 2nd through April) consisting of four texts published during the Scientific Revolution that embody its innovative spirit. They include Galileo’s Opere Galileo Galilei (1718), Francis Bacon’s Of the Advancement and Proficience of Learning (1640), a combined edition of Pierre Gassendi’s Institutio Astronmica, Galileo’s Sidercus Nuncius, and Kepler’s Dioptrice published in 1653, and A Letter of Mr. Isaac Newton… containing His New Theory about Light and Colors (1671/2).

We very much look forward to seeing you at one, some, or all of these events.