Sigma Delta Pi Presents Ciclo de Cine with "La Buena Vida"

Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will present part  its Ciclo de Cine (Film Festival) with a movie titled "La Buena Vida" (The Good Life) on Friday, February 2  from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in 351 Education Building.

The Good Life is the story of the Colombian Village of Tamaquito, told against a global backdrop of rising energy consumption  being driven by the pursuit of growth and affluence.  

As an Honor Society, Sigma Delta Pi organizes activities that are of very high academic value. The movie will be preceded by a discussion, and there will also be subtitles so that everybody can understand what is going on. This activity is intended to teach both language and culture. Pizza and drinks will be served. Everyone is welcome!

Posted:
2/2/2018

Originator:
Gayle Jeffers

Email:
gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2018

Location:
351 Education

