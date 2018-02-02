Summer Accelerated Biomedical Research internship for undergraduate students is a great opportunity to perform lab research under the direction of a faculty mentor. Participants gain research experience in preparation to pursue a graduate degree or career in the biomedical sciences. Located at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock campus, participants are paid $3800 for the 10-week internship Apply Online: www.bioraider.com Application Deadline: February 15th Application Requirements: Unofficial Transcript, 1 Recommendation Internship Dates: June 4 – August 10, 2018 More information: http://legacy.ttuhsc.edu/graduate-school-of-biomedical-sciences/summer-accelerated-biomedical-research/ Questions? Email graduate.school@ttuhsc.edu or call 806-743-2556 Posted:

2/2/2018



Originator:

Terri Lloyd



Email:

Terri.Lloyd@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Graduate School Admin Lbk





Categories

Academic

