WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania comes to United Supermarkets Arena at 7:30pm Saturday, February 17.
This will be your chance to see:
WWE Championship 2 On 1 Handicap Match
WWE Champion Aj Styles Vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
2 on 3 Handicap Match
Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers
*card is subject to change*
Tickets are on sale now! Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000.
Save up to $5 per ticket now through Feb. 8 when you purchase a family four pack on select ticket prices.
2/5/2018
Marissa Rivera
marissa.rivera@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 7:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2018
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
