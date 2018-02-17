WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania comes to United Supermarkets Arena at 7:30pm Saturday, February 17.

This will be your chance to see: WWE Championship 2 On 1 Handicap Match WWE Champion Aj Styles Vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn 2 on 3 Handicap Match Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

*card is subject to change*

Tickets are on sale now! Go to www.selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000.

Save up to $5 per ticket now through Feb. 8 when you purchase a family four pack on select ticket prices. Visit www.wwe.com for more details Posted:

Time: 7:30 PM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 2/17/2018



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



