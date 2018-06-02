TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Knight Raiders Chess Club

Join the Knight Raiders Chess Club for our second meeting. Tuesday, February 6th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Matador Lounge of the Student Union Building. 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/2/2018

Originator:
Claudia Munoz

Email:
claudia.munoz@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2018

Location:
SUB - Matador Lounge

