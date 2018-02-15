TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Win Conference Travel and Cash Prizes with your Story Map!

Tell us a story about a global challenge facing society through a digital map and enter our competition! Free training THIS WEEK on the story map app.  Come learn how to use the app and get free advice on how to create your story and win travel to conferences and great cash prizes for runners up.

Contest deadline is March 1.

Learn more about the competition here:

https://sites.google.com/site/youthmappers/storymaps


This activity is supported by a grant from the Texas Tech University’s Quality Enhancement Plan: Communicating in a Global Society, through the Center for Global Communication. It also enjoys collaboration with YouthMappers, a program led by Texas Tech University, funded by the United States Agency for International Development GeoCenter under Award # AID-OAA-G-15-00007. 

 
Posted:
2/11/2018

Originator:
Patricia Solis

Email:
patricia.solis@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for Geospatial Technology

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2018

Location:
Holden Hall 204 GIS Lab

Categories