Join us on February 8th from 6-7:30 pm for the first Dinner Series of the spring semester. Our menu will feature a cuisine from the one and only Miami, Florida! Call (806) 742-4762 to make reservations. Please RSVP and tell your friends!
The dinner will cost $29 a person and it will include a 4-course meal.
Posted:
2/6/2018
Originator:
Hannah Laird
Email:
hannah.laird@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2018
Location:
Skyviews of Texas Tech (1901 University Ave- The 6th floor of the Bank of America building)
