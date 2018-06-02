Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed service fraternity with emphasis on leadership, friendship, and service. Join us at our upcoming information nights to learn about our organization and how to join! Also join us at a service event or a fellowship to see what it's like being a part of APO!

Information Nights: ~FREE PIZZA~ Wednesday, February 7th, 6:30-7:30pm @ MCOM 84 Thursday, February 15th, 6-7pm @ Holden 109

Join us at an event! Fellowships: Game Night, February 10th, 6:30-9pm @ Basketball and Volleyball, February 9th 6:30-9pm @ Outside Rec Courts (by the gazebo) Service: Airway Kit Assembly, February 8th, 10am-2pm @ Ramirez Charter School OR-4-7pm @ 4512 11th St. YWCA Father-Daughter Dance Set-Up, February 10th, 11am-1pm @ YWCA (6204 Elgin Ave.) YWCA Father-Daughter Dance, February 11th, 2-6pm @ YWCA (6204 Elgin Ave.) (Shifts available) *Mandatory training at 2pm*

Find us online! www.techapo.com Facebook - Alpha Phi Omega TTU Instagram - @ttuapo Twitter - @ttuapo

Contact sarah.fuhrmeister@ttu.edu for more information! This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

