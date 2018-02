The Tech Council on Family Relations is sponsoring a toiletry drive for the Women's Protective Services. There will be boxes set up around the Human Sciences Building. We will be gladly accepting donations from February 13th to March 5th. Toiletries that we will accept include but are not limited to include, diapers and wipes, toilet paper, baby formula, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and under garments.





