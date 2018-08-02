TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TRASH FOR TREASURE

In conjunction with Recyclemania (www.recyclemaniacs.org ) we will be giving FREE shirts in exchange for a BAG (not one or two bottles) of recyclables. We will accept plastic, paper, cardboard, aluminum and tin. We ask that cans and bottles be empty and clean and paper bagged separate from the bottles and cans. Our goal with this promotion is to increase our recycling numbers for the competition. Start saving your recycling now and bring it for a t-shirt.

Look for our table in the Free Speech area. We will have carts to collect the recyclables and information about recycling.

Please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu with any questions you might have about the event or campus recycling.
Posted:
2/6/2018

Originator:
Melanie Tatum

Email:
m.tatum@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/8/2018

Location:
Free Speech Area (Between SUB and Library)

