Looking for students who currently live in or lived in the Texas Tech University residence halls, within the past two semesters (Spring 2017 & Fall 2017) to participate in a research study on residence hall satisfaction. Students who live/lived in the following residence halls will qualify Hulen/Clement, Stangel/Murdough, Coleman, Wall/Gates and Chitwood/Weymouth. Participants will take an online survey at their own convenience through Survey Monkey which will take roughly 15 minutes to complete. The survey contains 16 questions as well as demographic questions including ethnicity, age, height, weight, and gender.



Participants will be entered into a drawing for ten gift cards. Names (sent through separate email), of students will be entered into an online drawing for a chance to win. Gift cards won will be a pre-paid Visa gift card in the amount of $20. Please also refer friends, for every friend you refer you will get your name added to the drawing, if you refer a friend, please have your friends inform the researchers of the referral.



To participate in this research study, please follow the link provided below. This research study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University. For more information regarding for this study please contact principal investigator, Kristi Gaines, at Kristi.Gaines@TTU.edu or by phone at 806-834-4699 or by contacting co-investigator Alicia Morton at Alicia.Morton@ttu.edu or by phone at 972-839-3615.





Thank you,

Alicia Morton

Doctoral Candidate



Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResHallSatisfaction