Research Without Borders: Using International Collaboration to Keep Pace with an Interconnected World featuring Derek Fleming, B.S., PhD Candidate, TTUHSC Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Departments of Surgery and Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Location: ACB 120

Time: Noon CT

Date: Wednesday, February 21

Derek Fleming is a 4th year PhD Candidate in the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. His research involves utilizing enzyme therapy to heal chronic wound infections such as diabetic foot ulcers. Last summer, Derek participated in a 6-week internship in Copenhagen, Denmark in order to learn advanced microscopy techniques from some of the leading experts in his field.

International scientific collaboration is at an all-time high, and the United States is falling behind. In this presentation, a graduate student details his recent internship in Copenhagen, Denmark, and demonstrates how global partnership plays a vital role in modern scientific research. By breaking down borders and reaching out to our colleagues around the globe, we can become more well-rounded and versatile scientists.

This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at 806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.

Persons needing assistance should contact the Office of Global Health for arrangements.