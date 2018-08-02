Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

Top Tier Catering Set Up Crew

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-2am, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering by setting up equipment, tables, chairs, and other items for catering events on and off campus

Requirements: must be 18 years old or older with a valid driver's license for 2 years in order to drive Top Tier Catering vehicles. Must be able to lift 25 lbs or more.



Top Tier Catering

Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with served events ranging from private dinners to large scale weddings and banquets

AYCE @ Hulen/Clement, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Applying is easy!1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.Please be sure to attach your spring 2018 class schedule with your application.If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360