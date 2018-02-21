Come help support Alpha Omega Epsilon by buying some treats on February 21st from 10 - 2! We will be located in Holden Hall and Livermore. So come meet some of us A.O.E girls and eat all the treats you can buy! There will be enough treats to go around! We look forward to seeing you there!



Alpha Omega Epsilon is a professional and social sorority for women majoring in Engineering and Technical Sciences.

Posted:

2/16/2018



Originator:

Calli Thomas



Email:

calli.thomas@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/21/2018



Location:

Holden Hall and Livermore



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

