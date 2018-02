We will take your professional clothing that is in good, clean condition and make it available to students looking for job and internship interview outfits.

We are especially in need of women’s blouses, all sizes and men’s suits in sizes 38, 40 and 42.

You can drop off your donations between 8 AM and 5 PM each weekday. The University Career Center is located in the Wiggins Complex. If you need help unloading your donation, please call 806-742-2210 and a Student Ambassador will assist you.