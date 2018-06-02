Civil Counterpoints: A Campus Conversation Series aims to stimulate thoughtful and respectful dialogue on volatile contemporary issues among members of the Texas Tech community. The third program of this series concerns press freedom and public access to information.

Program description: We face a substantial contradiction: In an era when an unprecedented number of news sources deliver information across an array of digital platforms, the veracity of news content is doubted by many, and the American public’s access to information is under threat from government. This is no minor issue given information’s centrality to cultivating a knowledgeable public, long considered a cornerstone of democracy. Aggravated political partisanship, deep ideological divides and the bitterly-fought culture wars have increased sensitivity--and in some quarters cynicism--regarding the news media’s roles in U.S. politics and society. The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election encompasses media elements, while the Federal Communications Commission’s recent rescinding of so-called net neutrality regulations muddles the question of rapid, equitable access to online content by individual and non-commercial internet users. At the same time, concerns are heard about federal and state governments’ censoring content and/or restricting access to publicly-funded information at institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Centers for Disease Control. This fourth session of Civil Counterpoints, a campus conversation series, encourages open discussion of these topics and their potential impacts on society with a group of expert discussants.

Dr. Erik Bucy, the Formby Professor of Strategic Communication in the College of Media & Communications at Texas Tech, will moderate.

Featured speakers include:

Brandon Formby, an investigative journalist at the Texas Tribune. He previously spent more than 13 years at The Dallas Morning News, where he covered issues relating to government and politics.

Don R. Richards, an Administrative Law attorney at the Richards, Elder and Gibson, PLLC Law Firm with a focus in the areas of Public Utility Law, Media Law, and Administrative Law and a former award-winning community journalist. Mr. Richards is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at the Texas Tech School of Law.

Dr. Brie D. Sherwin, an Associate Professor of Law at Texas Tech University School of Law with an expertise in trade secret protection, environmental toxicology and public health. Dr. Sherwin is also part of the inaugural faculty of the Master of Public Health Degree Program at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech.

Thomas Williams, an attorney with the Haynes and Boone, LLP Law Office of Forth Worth, TX. Mr. Williams has handled a number of cases relating to the invasion of privacy and other First Amendment issues. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.