Come dancing with your Valentine!



In anticipation of the

TTU Vernacular Music Center's and Museum at Texas Tech's "BalFolk Valentine’s Dance Party," (Saturday, February 10th) TTU BalFolk is presenting a "jump-start" dance class from 3:30-4:30PM on Tuesday, February 6th, at the Museum.





The "BalFolk Valentine's Dance Party" is an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dancing to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!



