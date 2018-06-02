TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BalFolk TTU Dance and class
Come dancing with your Valentine!

In anticipation of the TTU Vernacular Music Center's and Museum at Texas Tech's "BalFolk Valentine’s Dance Party," (Saturday, February 10th) TTU BalFolk is presenting a "jump-start" dance class from 3:30-4:30PM on Tuesday, February 6th, at the Museum.

The "BalFolk Valentine's Dance Party" is an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dancing to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull! 

BalFolk TTU musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassien, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

Costume, dress up, dance with your friends!

INTRODUCTION/JUMP-START: On Thursday February 6, 3:30-4:30pm, join the musicians and dancers of the Vernacular Music Center for a fun and engaging jump-start/introduction to BalFolk dancing. Instruction is free and all levels of experience are welcome.

No cover (donations welcome), friendly folks, live music, and fun for all.

Venez à notre Bal!
2/5/2018

Roger Landes

roger.landes@ttu.edu

School of Music

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
2/6/2018

Museum of Texas Tech University

