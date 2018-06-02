Come dancing with your Valentine!
In anticipation of the TTU Vernacular Music Center's and Museum at Texas Tech's "BalFolk Valentine’s Dance Party," (Saturday, February 10th) TTU BalFolk is presenting a "jump-start" dance class from 3:30-4:30PM on Tuesday, February 6th, at the Museum.
The "BalFolk Valentine's Dance Party" is an evening of friendly participatory Euro-French folk dancing to live music, hosted by "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!
BalFolk TTU musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access, all ages introduction to the Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassien, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.
Costume, dress up, dance with your friends!
INTRODUCTION/JUMP-START: On Thursday February 6, 3:30-4:30pm, join the musicians and dancers of the Vernacular Music Center for a fun and engaging jump-start/introduction to BalFolk dancing. Instruction is free and all levels of experience are welcome.
No cover (donations welcome), friendly folks, live music, and fun for all.
Venez à notre Bal!