For the week of February 5-9, 2018, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of events focused on the theme of science and The Scientific Revolution.

Today, the Institute will be sponsoring a very special lecture given by David Larmour, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor of Classics at Texas Tech and Honorary Professor of Classics. In his talk entitled “The Birth of Greek Philosophy and Science,” Dr. Larmour will discuss how Greek Science emerged from Greek Poetry among the Pre-Socratic philosophers in the city of Miletus in Ionia in the 7th-6th centuries BCE (Thales, Anaximander) and in the mathematically-focused school of Pythagoras of Samos. Then, the topic will jump ahead to cover a brief survey of Aristotle's natural philosophy and scientific method to look at Greek Science in the Hellenistic Period (following the death of Aristotle's one-time pupil, Alexander the Great in 323 BCE), focusing particularly on geometry, astronomy and medicine. It is these two ancient "scientific revolutions" which laid the groundwork for what we know today as the great disciplines of scientific investigation.

We very much look forward to seeing you at this memorable event at 12:30 p.m. today, February 6th, in the English-Philosophy building, room 302.

