For the week of February 5-9, 2018, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of events focused on the theme of science and The Scientific Revolution.

Today on February 6th, the Institute will be sponsoring a very special lecture given by Bruce Clarke, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor of Literature and Science at Texas Tech. From 2:00-3:20 p.m. in room 201 of the English-Philosophy building, Dr. Clarke will discuss how the idea of anachronism comes up in the study of literature and science. Many scientific ideas have relatively short lives as newer understandings displace older conceptions. These same scientific conceptions are also intertwined with traditional as well as modern and contemporary convictions and patterns of thought. One way to do literature and science scholarship is by turning critical attention to the unfolding of these crumpled-up historical matters. Moreover, the genre of science fiction is an especially sensitive seismometer of cultural shifts and tremors. This talk will bring these considerations to bear on H.G. Wells's The Time Machine, The Island of Dr. Moreau, The War of the Worlds, and Arthur C. Clarke's Childhood's End.

We very much look forward to seeing you at this memorable event.

For more information about the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and its upcoming events, please visit our website: www.westernciv.ttu.edu.