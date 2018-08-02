For the week of February 5-9, 2018, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of events focused on the theme of science and The Scientific Revolution.

On Thursday, February 8th, the Institute will be sponsoring a very special lecture given by Joel Velasco, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Texas Tech. From 9:30-10:50 a.m. in room 163 of the English-Philosophy building, Professor Velasco will deliver his lecture entitled “Science and Testability,” in which he will speak on the interesting topic of how Karl Popper famously claimed that what separated science from pseudoscience was that scientific theories were falsifiable. This claim about the importance of scientific predictions and the testability of theories is still commonly accepted by scientists and non-scientists alike and was, for example, very important in American court cases involving the teaching of Evolution, Scientific Creationism, and Intelligent Design in schools. But there are well-known are arguably insuperable problems with Popper's account. This talk will examine some of these problems and ask how we should think about the nature of scientific theorizing in light of them.

