For the week of February 5-9, 2018, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is hosting a special series of events focused on the theme of science and The Scientific Revolution.

On Friday, February 9th, the Institute will be sponsoring a very special lecture given by Patricia Maloney, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Texas Tech. From 1:00-2:20 p.m. in room 38 of Holden Hall, Professor Maloney will be speaking about the nature of proof in social science research, and how the applicability and utility of the scientific method has shifted in the social sciences over the past two hundred years. The talk will begin by sketching out the historical conflict between positivism and antipositivism, then address how sociological research in particular has grappled with the concepts of authenticity, replicability, and generalizability. In short, is sociology a science or an art? Finally, Professor Maloney will focus on current struggle between sociology, journalism, and the law concerning the elements required to prove one's analytical assertions.

