Can’t commit to a week of Boot Camp? Like the Semester Write-In, but wished it happened more often? Then we have a solution for you: The Graduate Student Writing Center’s Second Saturday Writing Intensives!





The Second Saturday Writing Intensives a monthly writing accountability session open to all graduate students currently enrolled at Texas Tech University. The SSWI will bring together students and provide them a quiet space to work on both short- and long-term writing projects. Writing projects include, but are not limited to: theses, dissertations, articles, conference papers, seminar papers, and professional documents. This group is just for graduate students to write together. Bring your own refreshments.



