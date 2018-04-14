Can’t commit to a week of Boot Camp? Like the Semester Write-In, but wished it happened more often? Then we have a solution for you: The Graduate Student Writing Center’s Second Saturday Writing Intensives!
The Second Saturday Writing Intensives a monthly writing accountability session open to all graduate students currently enrolled at Texas Tech University. The SSWI will bring together students and provide them a quiet space to work on both short- and long-term writing projects. Writing projects include, but are not limited to: theses, dissertations, articles, conference papers, seminar papers, and professional documents. This group is just for graduate students to write together. Bring your own refreshments.
Event information is as follows:
Dates: April 14, & May 12
Time: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Where: Graduate Center and online
Register at: https://goo.gl/forms/sbVAUcIgwf3nj4R32
Please note: You do not need to sign up for all dates or times to participate!